Haier launches Face Identification Feature on its service app

Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics, today announced the launch of 'Face Identification Feature' for its Engineer Mobile Application.

The company has introduced the new feature to ensure greater customer satisfaction and enhanced security by enabling identification of on-ground Haier engineers.

Eric Braganza, President, Haier India, said, "We are committed to creating a seamless and hassle-free service experience for our customers throughout their product journey with us by strengthening our capabilities technologically. We are thrilled to be the first in the industry to introduce the facial recognition feature in our service engineer mobile application."

Eric said "Keeping in mind the security authentication aspect and wider acceptance of the feature among our service workforce, we at Haier have introduced this integration to ensure an easy and secure authentication for the engineers."

The feature will be able to recognize, control and verify the authenticity of a Haier engineer attending a customer request. This will help in making the service process more transparent and secure for the customers.

Additionally, it will contribute to better time management, attendance, and services of the on-field workforce. With the new feature, the engineers will be required to log in to the app through live facial recognition to match their existing credentials in the database. This would also enable Haier in creating a pool of verified engineers to make the service offerings more effective and efficient in the long run.

According to a company, the face recognition technology will work on a real-time basis and identify the live facial features of a registered service engineer.

Furthermore, during the registration process, engineers will be required to do a series of real-time facial gestures like; blinking of eyes and head movement, among others. Once the authentication is done, it will offer a smooth interface to all the recognized working engineers to receive and attend customer queries.

For those who are not aware, Haier India has a current footprint of over 450 service centers, including Haier Exclusive Service Centers (ESCs), Authorized Service Centers (ASC) and Direct Service Centers (DSCs) in more than 19,000 pin codes across India.

Until now, Haier has been able to create a database of 2500+ validated engineers and is expected to cross over 3000+ by January 2019.