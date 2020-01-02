ENGLISH

    Huawei Watch GT 2 Firmware Update V 1.0.238: New Optimizations And Bug Fixes

    By
    |

    Huawei has rolled out a new firmware update for the company's newly launched smartwatch- the Watch GT 2. The incremental software update that weighs just 3.90 MB brings some new optimizations and fixes minor bugs. If you have recently purchased the Huawei Watch GT 2, follow the below mentioned steps to update your smartwatch to the new firmware update.

    Huawei Watch GT 2 Firmware Update: New Optimizations And Bug Fixes

     

    The new software update brings the following changes to the Huawei Watch GT 2

    1) Fixes an issue with the heart-rate display

    2) Improves system compatibility with the Bluetooth earuds

    3) Optimizes GPS tracking

    Make sure that your Huawei Watch GT 2 has at least 20 % battery before installing the new update.

    Huawei Watch GT 2 Features And Specifications

    Huawei Watch GT 2 is the first product from the company to be powered by the all-new Kirin A1 chip. The new chipset is exclusively designed for the company's new range of wearables. The Watch GT2 comes at a starting price of Rs. 14,990 (42mm) and Rs. 15,990 (46mm). The 42mm variant features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display (390x390-pixels), while the 46mm model flaunts a slightly bigger 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.

    The Huawei Watch GT 2 has a 5ATM water-resistant body and runs on Huawei's wearable OS- Lite OS. The Watch GT 2 can store up to 500 songs and you can pair the watch with wireless headphones and can go out for a run without carrying your phone.

     

    As far as health and fitness centric features are concerned, the Watch GT 2 comes equipped with 15 sports activities including eight GPS-backed outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine).

    Notably, the biggest selling point of the Huawei Watch GT 2 is the long-lasting battery life. The smartwatch lasted for more than 9-days on one full charge during our review duration. However, the battery life will vary as per your usage. As mentioned in our review, the smartwatch can last at least 4 days on one full charge even if you use it at its full-capacity.

    The Huawei Watch GT 2 lacks in delivering a full-fledged smartwatch user-experience due to ots half-baked Lite OS and the Kirin A1 chipset, which feels pretty underpowered. You can read our detailed review of the Huawei Watch GT 2 on GizBot.com.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 14:45 [IST]
