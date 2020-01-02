Just In
- 40 min ago Samsung Galaxy A30s Price Axed Again In India: All You Need To Know
-
- 41 min ago Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Up For Pre-Orders Sale Starting January 7 - Price And Specs
- 54 min ago Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Appears On TENAA After 12GB Variant
- 1 hr ago Buying Guide: Best Budget Smartphones To Buy In January 2020
Don't Miss
- Sports Dominic Thiem confident 'Big Three' will be toppled at Slams
- Lifestyle Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: 12 Motivational Quotes That Will Inspire You To Change For Better
- News #GoBackModi: This is how Twitter reacted as PM Modi lands in Karnataka
- Finance HDFC Gets Regulatory Approval To Buy Majority Stake In Apollo Munich Health Insurance
- Movies The Big Bull First Poster: Abhishek Bachchan Turns Into 'The Man Who Sold Dreams To India'
- Automobiles Kia Seltos Registers Lowest Sales Ever: Only 4,645 Units Sold In December 2019
- Travel Top 5 Family Holiday Destinations To Visit In January In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Huawei Watch GT 2 Firmware Update V 1.0.238: New Optimizations And Bug Fixes
Huawei has rolled out a new firmware update for the company's newly launched smartwatch- the Watch GT 2. The incremental software update that weighs just 3.90 MB brings some new optimizations and fixes minor bugs. If you have recently purchased the Huawei Watch GT 2, follow the below mentioned steps to update your smartwatch to the new firmware update.
The new software update brings the following changes to the Huawei Watch GT 2
1) Fixes an issue with the heart-rate display
2) Improves system compatibility with the Bluetooth earuds
3) Optimizes GPS tracking
Make sure that your Huawei Watch GT 2 has at least 20 % battery before installing the new update.
Huawei Watch GT 2 Features And Specifications
Huawei Watch GT 2 is the first product from the company to be powered by the all-new Kirin A1 chip. The new chipset is exclusively designed for the company's new range of wearables. The Watch GT2 comes at a starting price of Rs. 14,990 (42mm) and Rs. 15,990 (46mm). The 42mm variant features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display (390x390-pixels), while the 46mm model flaunts a slightly bigger 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.
The Huawei Watch GT 2 has a 5ATM water-resistant body and runs on Huawei's wearable OS- Lite OS. The Watch GT 2 can store up to 500 songs and you can pair the watch with wireless headphones and can go out for a run without carrying your phone.
As far as health and fitness centric features are concerned, the Watch GT 2 comes equipped with 15 sports activities including eight GPS-backed outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine).
Notably, the biggest selling point of the Huawei Watch GT 2 is the long-lasting battery life. The smartwatch lasted for more than 9-days on one full charge during our review duration. However, the battery life will vary as per your usage. As mentioned in our review, the smartwatch can last at least 4 days on one full charge even if you use it at its full-capacity.
The Huawei Watch GT 2 lacks in delivering a full-fledged smartwatch user-experience due to ots half-baked Lite OS and the Kirin A1 chipset, which feels pretty underpowered. You can read our detailed review of the Huawei Watch GT 2 on GizBot.com.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
14,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
14,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270