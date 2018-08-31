IFA 2018: Harmon Kardon unveils new range of speakers with Google Assistant

The IFA 2018 has kick-started and a number of brands have already introduced their new products during the show and several other products are also to be released during the show. Harmon Kardon had also announced its new range of smart speakers backed by Google Assistant during the IFA 2018. The company has introduced Google Assistant smart speakers which are dubbed as the Citation range along with a couple of Enchant sound bars.

Let's quickly go through the list of smart speakers introduced by Harmon Kardon:

The first speaker unveiled during the IFA 2018 is the Harmon Kardon One. This smart speaker comes with Google Assistant support and has a built-in Chromecast for music streaming. The smart speaker comes with a price tag of $199 (Rs 14,110 approx). Similar to the rest of the Citation range, the smart speakers support music up to 24-bit/96KHz and will allow streaming on Bluetooth. In addition to this, the company has also introduced the Citation 100 and Citation 300 smart speakers. The Citation 100 comes with a price tag of $300 (Rs 21,274 approx), whereas, the Citation 300 comes with a price tag of $400 (Rs 28,366) and also has an LCD touch control.

The company has also announced a 3.0-channel Harmon Kardon Bar keeping in mind the needs of home theater enthusiasts. The Harman Kardon Bar comes with a touchscreen and has three HDMI inputs along with the support for 4K HDR video. The soundbar will also allow the users to add a matching wireless sub and it comes with a price tag of $800 (Rs 56,756 approx).

The other speaker introduced is the Harmon Kardon Citation Tower which is a 2.2 system; this implies that each tower might have a built-in subwoofer. The Citation Tower comes with a price tag of a $2,500 (Rs 1, 77,387 approx).

Finally, the company has also introduced two non-smart sound bars called the Harmon Kardon Enchant series. The Enchant series consists of Enchant 800 and the Enchant 1300 and both of them feature exclusive MultiBeam technology which will allow the users to beam the content off their wall. The 800 offers eight channels surround, whereas, the Enchant 1300 offers 13 channels surround. Both the sound bars offer built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth; however, they don't have the support for the microphones. The Enchant 800 comes with a price tag of $700 (Rs 49,647 approx) and the Enchant 1300 comes with a price tag of $1,000 (Rs 70,925 approx).

It is expected that the speakers will be available for the masses by this fall, however, there is no specific date for the same.

