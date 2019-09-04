IFA 2019: HMD Global Teases Its Upcoming Nokia Smartphones

Upcoming Nokia Smartphones Teased Via Short Videos

We are expecting smartphone launches from most of the major players in the market such as Sony, Samsung, HMD Global, and Huawei. And currently, the internet is spilling up beans on the upcoming smartphone launches.

HMD Global, the house for Nokia smartphones is also expected to launch a couple of smartphones during the technology trade show. The Finnish giant has teased six different short videos since yesterday hinting the upcoming smartphone launches.

These teasers going maximum up to 21 seconds suggests capable smartphones in the making, but don't give out any details. You can check the teasers over here. Also, we are rounding off the expected Nokia launches at the IFA 2019.

Nokia 5.2

This will likely be an affordable smartphone and the successor to the Nokia 5.1 with some standard features like an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, and a smaller battery.

The leaks have pointed at a 5.9-inch display panel with 720 x 1520 pixel resolution. The device is said to come with a dual-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor. It might be equipped with a Snapdragon 632 SoC and launch in 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage configuration.

The handset is expected to be fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery, smaller than what the other budget smartphones offer nowadays.

Nokia 6.2

This one comes as the successor to the Nokia 6.1 which is a popular mid-range handset. The Nokia 6.2 will pack some better features compared to the Nokia 5.1 and will offer a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

For imaging, it might sport a triple-lens module at the rear equipped with 20MP+ 8MP+ 5MP sensors. The handset is likely to come with a 13MP selfie camera.

The processor is expected to be a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. It is unknown if the company will launch this device in multiple RAM and storage options or not.

Nokia 7.2

The Nokia 7.2 is another mid-range smartphone expected to be unveiled at the IFA besides the aforementioned devices. The smartphone might flaunt a 6.18-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The device is also expected to offer a triple-rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. The remaining sensors could be similar to the Nokia 6.2.

Moreover, Nokia is likely to stick with a Snapdragon 710 SoC even though we have Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 730 available in the market. It is likely to be available in 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

Nokia 2720 4G

Lastly, HMD Global is also expected to introduce a new feature phone - the Nokia 2720 4G at the IFA 2019. This is said to be a 4G version of the standard Nokia 2720 that will offer a 1.8-inch color display with a resolution of 120 x 160 pixels (slightly bigger than the standard variant).

It will support Wi-Fi, 4G connectivity, and dual SIM support. The handset is likely to be priced under Rs 10,000.