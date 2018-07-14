Intel announces Xeon E-2100 processor lineup for low-end workstations

Intel has recently introduced its new lineup of Xeon-2100 processor lineup which is designed specifically for the entry-level or low-end workstations. As a part of the new lineup, the company has introduced ten new chips which are an upgrade over the company's previously announced Kaby Lake chips. The new lineup of processors is based on the 14nm ++ Coffee Lake architecture. The latest range of processors is available in 4-core/4thread chips for the lower end and 6-cores/12-thread chips for the premium segment. The new lineup is expected to enhance the performance of the devices for the users.

According to Intel, the new lineup of the processor can reach up to 4.7GHz turbo speeds in the machines that have 64-GB of DDR4 RAM which is clocked at 2,666 MHz. Intel also claims that the new lineup of the chipset will also bring up to 1.36X performance improvements as compared to the previously available lineup of processors. The latest lineup of processors also features built-in Intel UHD (Ultra-high-definition) Graphics 630 that supports native 4K UHD content already. The new-lineup also comes with a built-in HEVC 10-bit hardware acceleration which enhances 4K media encoding and decoding.

It is also worth noting the fact that Intel is also promising 'powerful single-threaded application performance' with the latest lineup, stating that, "The combination of two additional cores and higher single-core turbo frequency delivers increases in performance across workstation benchmarks as compared with previous 4-core entry workstation processors". The processors will also support ECC (Error Correcting Code) memory for an increased data integrity along with enhanced system stability.

Also, the E-2100 lineup of processors will also have the support for up to 40 PCIe lanes for the GPUs, storage drivers along with network adapters. The PCIe is nothing but a high-speed serial computer expansion bus standard which is designed specifically to replace the older PCI, PCI-X, and AGP bus standards. They are also compatible with the Intel C246 chipset and has the support for USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 3.0 connectivity options.

The low-end E-2124 (4C/4T) will be available at a price range of $194 (Rs 13,288 approx) and the top-end E-2186G will be available at a price range of $450 (Rs 30,822 approx). It is expected that the OEMs will ship the workstations that are based on the Intel Xenon Core E-2100 processors systems by Jully 13.