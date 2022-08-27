Just In
- 18 min ago Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, Galaxy M04 India Launch Sooner Than Expected
- 19 min ago Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Flaunts Windows-10-Like UI: Compact Folding PC?
- 45 min ago Redmi Note 11 SE With Helio G95 SoC, 64MP Quad Cameras Launched; Worth Buying?
- 1 hr ago Pixel 6a Dilemma: Top Reasons That Can Make Or Break Your Purchase Decision
Don't Miss
- Movies Sita Ramam Day 22 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Hanu Raghavapudi Scores A Massive Hit With This Period Film
- News Hyderabad: AI to locate and cement potholes
- Lifestyle Doddamallur Krishna Temple: Iconography, Architecture, Legends, History And Significance
- Finance This Miniratna Fixes Record Date For Dividend; Dividend Yield At Over 6%
- Sports Indian women's team hockey midfielder Sonika relishes World Cup, Commonwealth Games experience
- Automobiles Top Fuel Efficient Maruti Suzuki CNG Cars
- Education UGC Issues List Of 21 Fake Universities Across India, Maximum In Delhi; Check Full List
- Travel Looking For A Easy Travel? Here Is The List of Easiest Foreign Destinations to Travel to from India
IRCTC Drops Plan To Monetize User Data To Adhere To Data Protection Bill
IRCTC has dropped the idea to monetize user data after the withdrawal of the Personal Data Protection Bill 2018 by the Indian government. The Indian Railways service provider had previously planned to use customer data of crores of travelers as an extra source of income. The move has now been scrapped.
IRCTC Drops Customer Data Monetization
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation announced in a regulatory filing that it has scrapped its plans to monetize customer data. Previously, IRCTC had posted a job vacancy for "Consultant for Data Monetization of Indian Railway/ IRCTC."
The job posting brought to the limelight that IRCTC wished to monetize user data. But now, the Indian Railways has withdrawn the job posting and also scrapped its plans for utilizing user data from more than 10 crore users.
Soon after the issue came to the forefront, the Indian government's Parliamentary Committee on Communications and Information Technology headed by Shashi Tharoor summoned IRCTC. Issues of data privacy were discussed, and representatives of the Indian Railways were questioned about the citizen's data security.
The filing reads: "It is to further inform that due to withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill 2018 by the Government of India, the above-referred E-tender for appointment of Consultant for Data Monetization of Indian Railway/ IRCTC floated by IRCTC, on 29th July 2022 has been withdrawn."
User Data Monetization In India
India is one of the most populated countries in the world, recording billions of user data. A new study found that Google collected 39 types of data followed by Twitter, Amazon, and Facebook. Most of this user data is monetized to create target ads.
For the same, many committees and panels worldwide are discussing citizens' privacy and security. In India, top executives from Google, Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft were summoned to depose before a parliamentary panel. While they were summoned for fair market practices in the country, panels are also being raised to protect user data.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
11,499
-
16,990
-
14,999
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
13,390
-
16,300
-
20,455
-
17,770
-
17,999