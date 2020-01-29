ENGLISH

    ISRO To Launch 10 Communication Satellites To Replace Old Ones

    By
    |

    As satellites begin to age, it's important to keep replacing them for seamless communication. ISRO communication satellites are now going to be replaced over the next couple of years as their life in orbit draws to an end. ISRO will replace 10 communication satellites in its place.

    ISRO Communication Satellites

    The communication satellites hovering in the Geostationary Transfer Orbit or GTO, which is 36,000 km above the Earth are designed to last up to 12 to 15 years. As these satellites are soon going to complete their term, ISRO has begun replacing them with more powerful ones to boost India's communication, internet, and television broadcast.

    A report by ET notes that ISRO plans to launch high throughput satellites that can beam high-speed internet at more than 300 gigabytes per second to remote corners. The GSAT-30 satellite that was launched on January 17 has already replaced the INSAT-4, which is 15 years old. Presently, there are 17 operational communication satellites, including the GSAT-30.

    The GSAT-30 satellite was equipped with 12 C band transponders for communication purposes and 12 Ku band transponders for DTH transmission. "One of the (important) plans is that wherever we have our aging satellites, we will have to replace them. We need to have advanced technology (enabled) satellites in the areas of communication, navigation, and Earth observation," ISRO chief K. Sivan said to ET.

    Satellites Require Replacing

    ISRO analysts note that satellites that have completed 15 years orbiting in space need a replacement as the technological advancements during that term can be immense. "Technologies progress a lot in 15 years," notes Ajey Lele, senior fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. He also notes that both strategic and commercial needs are increasing.

    In India, the demand for transponders is at peak. But ISRO is still struggling to meet its target of 500 transponders. "At one point in time, ISRO had an ambitious plan (of having 500 transponders), but they are still trying to achieve that," Lele said. Many agencies are hiring foreign satellite transponders. But with the new satellite series launch, ISRO might begin achieving its target.

    Read More About: news science isro satellites
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11:57 [IST]
