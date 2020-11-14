ISRO Successfully Launches 10 Satellites, Including Earth Observation Satellite, Into Orbit: Details News oi-Sharmishte Datti

ISRO has broken the dry spell of 2020 and successfully launched 10 satellites into orbit. A few days ago, the satellites took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center launch pad in Sriharikota. The satellites have successfully been deployed in the orbit, giving the ISRO another feather in its cap.

ISRO Launches 10 Satellites

A statement by the Indian Space Research Organization notes that the country's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), in its fifty-first flight (PSLV-C49), successfully launched EOS-01 as well as nine international customer satellites. The EOS-01 is an Earth observation satellite, which will help with several domestic activities as well as with surveillance.

Going into the details, the liftoff was scheduled for November 7 in the afternoon. Since the weather conditions were minutely unfavorable, there was a glitch and a minor delay in the launch. The PSLV carrying 10 satellites was finally able to liftoff at 3:11 PM after a delay of nine minutes.

Soon after, just 15 minutes, 20 seconds after the launch, the EOS-01 satellite was successfully deployed into orbit. The satellite, as noted, would be helpful for disaster management, agriculture, forestry, and other such activities. Soon after, the two solar arrays of EOS-01 were automatically deployed and the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of it.

Once the Earth observation satellite was injected into its orbit, the remaining nine satellites were also placed into their desired orbit. To note, the nine satellites are part of the ISRO-private partnership, where ISRO vehicles are used to carry private satellites to their orbit. These nine satellites all belonged to international, private organizations.

ISRO Gears Up For Next Mission

2020 has been a difficult year for many, including ISRO, which had to shift to remote working or even completely shut down. After months of no-activity phase, the ISRO broke the record with the successful launch of the 10 satellites. ISRO Chairman, K. Sivan said, " PSLV-C49 successfully placed all ten satellites precisely into their orbit," and congratulated the team.

ISRO has several other projects lined up for the coming years, including the Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan mission, and so on. These projects are in development phases but might face a delay.

