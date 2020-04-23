ENGLISH

    ISRO TRISHNA Project To Improve Water Management Announced

    ISRO is teaming up with French space agency CNES for a new mission called TRISHNA, which expands to Thermal infraRed Imaging Satellite for High-resolution Natural resource Assessment. The project aims to tackle the ill-management and ill-usage of water, one of Earth's most important resources. TRISHNA will better understand the water cycle and its management.

    ISRO TRISHNA Project Announced In Partnership With CNES, Airbus
    This is why the Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales of France is joining with the Indian Space Research Organization to launch an infrared observation system. The system is equipped with high thermal resolution and high revisit capabilities, along with a satellite and an associated ground segment. In other words, TRISHNA will be monitoring the climate.

    ISRO Partners With CNES For TRISHNA

    The new mission involves the Airbus Defence and Space organization as part of the partnership, mainly to build the TRISHNA satellite. Reports note that Airbus will be using a high-rated technology to produce the satellite, which will be used in programs like IASI-NG, CO3D, and others to offer a high-quality performance.

    Apart from the satellite, TRISHNA will also require a platform with a visible and short infrared instrument, which will be developed by ISRO. Finally, the ground segment will be completed jointly by both countries.

    "France's world-leading expertise in the Earth observation export market, combined with the unmatched efficiency and ambition of the Indian Space industry is going to bring thermal infrared imagery to a new level," ISRO noted reports IANS.

    What Are The Benefits Of TRISHNA?

    As noted, TRISHNA will be crucial equipment to better monitor the water cycle, which in turn would help in water management. India is one of the countries that largely depend on agriculture as the backbone of the economy. And yet, agriculture and hydrology are the worst-affected due to lack of water.

    ISRO and CNES are working on finding the loopholes in water management and to bring out a solution for the scarcity via the TRISHNA project. Although similar projects have been developed before, TRISHNA is largely different because of equipment. It will be packed a resolution of 50m and will revisit thrice a week.

     

    Apart from agricultural solutions, TRISHNA will also help in the surveillance of continental and coastal waters. Urban heat traps will also be measured and monitored by the new satellite. With the COVID-19 crisis, the project may face a few lags, but it will certainly add to the list of ambitious projects of the space agency.

    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
