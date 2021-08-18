Jeff Bezos Vs NASA: Blue Origin Sues NASA Over SpaceX Moon Lander Contract News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Jeff Bezos and his private space company - Blue Origin - recently set a new benchmark in commercial space travel. However, the company is now suing the US space agency NASA as it has decided to award the Moon exploration contract to SpaceX. Jeff Bezos' company has filed a lawsuit with the US Court of Federal Claims "in an attempt to remedy the flaws" with the way the contract was awarded.

To note, NASA has awarded the massive Moon exploration contract to SpaceX. The Moon exploration contract is part of the Artemis mission to explore the Moon. The Human Landing System (HLS) contract worth USD 2.9 billion was given to Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, which is a competitor to Bezos' Blue Origin.

Jeff Bezos Sues US Government

The contract that was handed to SpaceX was protested by other bidders. Other space companies argue that NASA was required to award multiple contracts and the evaluation process was unfair. "We firmly believe that the issues identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America," Blue Origin said.

Ever since the contract was awarded to SpaceX, Blue Origin has been protesting the deal and has strongly lobbied to reverse the decision. A few weeks back, Blue Origin even filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office. However, the watchdog upheld NASA's decision in awarding the contract to SpaceX.

NASA Responds To Blue Origin's Lawsuit

The Artemis program is one of NASA's most ambitious missions. The premier space agency plans to send humans to the Moon to build a lunar orbital station. This station would be the liftoff ground to send humans to Mars in the next decade. NASA said it was notified of the Blue Origin lawsuit and is currently reviewing it.

"With our partners, we will go to the Moon and stay to enable science investigations, develop new technology, and create high paying jobs for the greater good and in preparation to send astronauts to Mars," NASA said in a statement to the media. To note, Elon Musk's SpaceX is NASA's leading private sector partner and both have accomplished several missions together.

Best Mobiles in India