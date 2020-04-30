Kleos Space Scouting Mission Satellites Awaiting ISRO To Launch PSLV-C49 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

COVID-19 pandemic has brought various organizations to a standstill. This includes ISRO among other space agencies. As it's known, ISRO plays a crucial role in launching satellites, not just for India, but for other countries and private organizations as well. Fresh reports note that the Luxembourg-based Kleos Space is awaiting ISRO to begin launching satellites.

Kleos Space Awaits ISRO's Satellite Launch

Kleos Space is a space-powered radiofrequency reconnaissance data-as-a-service company to enhance geospatial intelligence. The company is now awaiting ISRO's announcement for the launch of its rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle - C49 (PSLV-C49) notes IANS.

In a statement, Kleos Space said that the company has shipped four Kleos Scouting Mission satellites to the Indian satellite integration and rocket launch site at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh in February 2020. All the satellite shipment reached India on schedule, right in time for the preparation of the launch.

However, in March, the Indian government put the entire country in one of the most-expensive lockdowns, bringing in uncertainty about the future. The lockdown has delayed nearly all scheduled activities, including the launch of the PSLV-C49 by the Indian Space Research Organisation. Although the current delay is out of its reach, Kleos Space said in a statement that it's waiting for the launch date of the satellite.

What Is Kleos Space Sending To Space?

As noted, Kleos Space is a radiofrequency reconnaissance company based out of Luxembourg. ISRO was supposed to carry a satellite for Kleos Space, which once launched will cover crucial shipping regions for defense and security customers including the Strait of Hormuz, South China Sea, Australian coast, Southern US coast as well as the East and West African coast.

The Kleos Space's Scouting Mission satellites are said to form a foundation of a constellation that delivers a global picture of hidden maritime activity, enhancing the intelligence capability of government and commercial entities. This includes even when the Automatic Identification System (AIS) is defeated, the imagery is unclear or targets are out of patrol range, the statement said.

However, given the current condition where the lockdown is being extended, it might take a while to launch the satellite. However, nothing is certain yet.

