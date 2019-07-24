Letstrack Launches LT Consult Solution For Businesses News oi-Karan Sharma

Letstrack, an IOT based tracking solution has launched its new B2B product - the LT Consult for Business. It optimizes efficiency by giving a single view to business operations translating to transparency and optimization for the business.

The LT Consult has customizable hardware development and extensions. The system is based on API/Protocol-based integration with the LetsTrack platform, which is meant for vehicle tracking.

The API reflects the real-time location of devices in the existing software. The customer can immobilize or mobilize of a particular vehicle and the access to the engine start and cut remotely. Restricted call for API can also be enabled.

The LT Consult can be used to analyze business operations along with market trends and predictions, which can be analyzed and utilized to create new marketing strategies and reduce wastage. The technology can be used by the businesses to create traction and keep a track on their employees. It can also be used to monitor logistics which contain important or confidential documents.

According to the company, "the aim is to create a business that is operationally secure and optimized. The entire process can be customized according to the needs of the user."

This new technology will help businesses to analyze and form a strategic consultancy system that can help increase the resource utilization efficiency of the company. The overall improvement in the existing software with the use of API's has been seen to improve the overall business.

The aim is to reduce wastage, optimize resources and create synergy in the various departments by tweaking the existing software with API integrations.

