ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Letstrack Launches LT Consult Solution For Businesses

    By
    |

    Letstrack, an IOT based tracking solution has launched its new B2B product - the LT Consult for Business. It optimizes efficiency by giving a single view to business operations translating to transparency and optimization for the business.

    Letstrack Launches LT Consult Solution For Businesses

     

    The LT Consult has customizable hardware development and extensions. The system is based on API/Protocol-based integration with the LetsTrack platform, which is meant for vehicle tracking.

    The API reflects the real-time location of devices in the existing software. The customer can immobilize or mobilize of a particular vehicle and the access to the engine start and cut remotely. Restricted call for API can also be enabled.

    The LT Consult can be used to analyze business operations along with market trends and predictions, which can be analyzed and utilized to create new marketing strategies and reduce wastage. The technology can be used by the businesses to create traction and keep a track on their employees. It can also be used to monitor logistics which contain important or confidential documents.

    According to the company, "the aim is to create a business that is operationally secure and optimized. The entire process can be customized according to the needs of the user."

    This new technology will help businesses to analyze and form a strategic consultancy system that can help increase the resource utilization efficiency of the company. The overall improvement in the existing software with the use of API's has been seen to improve the overall business.

    The aim is to reduce wastage, optimize resources and create synergy in the various departments by tweaking the existing software with API integrations.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: letstrack news
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue