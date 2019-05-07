How Letstrack is providing technical support in Loksabha Elections 2019 News oi-Karan Sharma This is how Letstrack is providing technical support Election commission to track vehicles carrying EVMs and VVPATs.

Since the last two decades, the Election Commission of India has started using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for polling. But still, there are series of incidents that took place at the round of elections over instances of EVMs and VVPATs being found in hotels, homes or even on roads. To eradicate the political controversies, the Election Commission of India has instructed vehicles carrying EVMs and VVPATs to be mandatorily equipped with GPS to track their movement.

Letstrack - an Iot based GPS tracking solution provider is helping the government to monitor the live location of EVMs and VVPATs.

A control room has been set up to keep a check on the GPS mapping of the EVM machines. The main reason behind the GPS monitoring is not just to keep track of the location of the vehicles but also to be aware of the route and speed of the vehicle.

Encouraging India's 900 million voters on electronic voting machines (EVMs) is an important task. By providing services to around 20% vehicles, Letstrack is playing a major role in monitoring the EVMs and VVPATs.

"Letstrack devices have been installed in vehicles carrying EVMs and VVPATs across the country. Punjab and Haryana alone served around 9000 vehicles in Punjab and Haryana alone" added Vikram Kumar, CEO, Letstrack.

Not just there, With GPS tracking solutions, it is trying its best to reduce the number of polling station under shadow zone. Hacking of vehicles would not be possible as these machines can't be tampered using Bluetooth etc. The data collected would be stored internally and can't be transferred to any other device.