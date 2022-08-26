LG Unveils Its First-Ever Curved OLED Display Targeted At Gamers- News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

LG showcased its premium monitors at the IFA 2022 tech conference in Berlin. This includes the company's first curved display under the UltraGear brand. Named rather imaginatively as the LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 45GR95QE), the 45-inch curved monitor is touted to offer an immersive gaming experience. That is, if you can manage to recall its name, which could also work well as a crypto wallet password.

LG Launches UltraGear OLED Monitor

Coming close on the heels of Samsung's massive Odyssey Arc display, the LG UltraGear monitor houses an OLED panel sporting a refresh rate of 240Hz and 21:9 aspect ratio. The latter qualifies it as an ultrawide display. It runs natively at the WQHD (3440x1440) resolution and supports HDR10 and HDMI 2.1 as well.

The panel has a curvature of 800R and 0.1 milliseconds gray-to-gray response time, which is significantly quicker than its LCD counterparts. Although LG remains tight-lipped about the maximum brightness specification, it hasn't shied away from specifying a dazzling contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. It must be noted that although OLED panels aren't as bright as their LED-backlit LCD counterparts, their ability to switch individual pixels off allows them to attain ridiculously high contrast ratios.

In addition to its high refresh rate gaming chops, LG's 45-inch curved display is capable of delivering solid color accuracy. This is noteworthy because displays that have great resolution and snappy refresh rates usually suffer in terms of color accuracy. LG claims that its curved monitor delivers an impressive 98.5 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

In terms of connectivity options, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and three USB 3.0 ports. What's more, LG's new UltraGear curved display features an anti-glare coating optimized to reduce reflections. The company claims that its anti-glare OLED panel reduces eye strain, thereby making it ideal for long gaming sessions.

LG Also Showcases Monitor That Automatically Adjusts to Your Posture

In addition to the UltraGear 45-inch curved display, LG also showcased the UltraFine Ergo AI monitor. The 31.5-inch display is fitted with an in-built camera that works in conjunction with AI to automatically adjust the monitor to follow the user's posture.

The AI continuously monitors the eye level of the user and makes changes to screen height and tilt. According to LG, this not only saves the trouble of adjusting the monitor, it also prevents users from assuming a singular seating position for long hours. Apparently, this is designed to discourage poor posture.

The monitor also boasts other modes, such as Continuous Motion and Periodic Motion. However, the functionality of these modes remains unknown. Also unknown is the pricing and availability of both LG monitors as of this writing.

