Lyrics Website Genius Accuses Google Of Stealing Its Content – Search Giant Again In Trouble

You must have heard people getting copyright strike on YouTube and other platforms for copying the music or lyrics of someone else's work. But this time its Google which is accused of copying the lyrics of Genius Media and display it in the Search results for years without any permission. Basically, Genius Media is a US-based digital media who are song lyrics specialists.

"The company has shown Google irrefutable evidence again and again that they are displaying lyrics copied from Genius in their Lyrics OneBox. This is a serious issue and Google needs to address it," The Verge quoted Ben Gross, Chief Strategy Officer at Genius Media as saying.

Genius Media was launched back in 2009, initially, the company started with the lyrics of rap but later it has expanded into another form of music also. According to the investigation the site used a series of apostrophes in an alternative, straight and curved format which created a Morse code which is decoded as "Red Handed".

On this matter, Google has said that the lyrics its Search engine was showing were from a third-party source which is known as LyricFind.

"The company is investigating this issue with our data partners and if we find that partners are not upholding good practices we will end our agreements," Google spokesperson said.

The report was surfaced on the web when the US Department of Justice started preparing to open a case against the search giant Google for the charges of anti-trust violations.

Just to recall Google was recently fined with $1.7 billion European Union's (EU) anti-trust regulators. Let's see how the search giant will face this copyright issue.