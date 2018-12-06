MediaTek launches Helio M70 5G Baseband chipset

MediaTek has announced the launch of MediaTek Helio M70 5G baseband chipset at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference in Guangzhou. The Helio M70 baseband chipset is available now and is expected to ship in the second half of 2019.

The MediaTek Helio M70 is a multimode chipset with 2G/3G/4G/5G-enabled support. It supports 5G radio (NR), along with the standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, the sub-6GHz frequency band, high power user equipment (HPUE), and other key 5G technologies.

It's designed in compliance with the 3GPP Rel-15 new specifications with 5 Gbps data rate, leading the industry to support carrier aggregation, the company said.

MediaTek is committed to promoting the adoption of the latest technologies. With the commercialization of the first 5G baseband chipset, Helio M70, consumers will be able to enjoy the exciting 5G experience from a mature and complete solution," said TL Lee, general manager of MediaTek Wireless Communications Division. "In the future, 5G and AI application areas will continue to grow, enhancing the connected experience for users in areas such as mobile phones or smart living."

The new chipset aims deliver an improved experience for customers and end users, it is baseband chipset supports LTE and 5G dual connectivity (EN-DC) while also ensuring that mobile devices are backward compatible with 4G/3G/2G in the absence of 5G networks.

It also partnering closely with China Mobile in 5G development, MediaTek supports not only in 5G standards development and testing but also in building an industry ecosystem, helping global operators achieve their 5G network roadmap goals in 2019.