Microsoft's group chat "Teams" to get Live message translation and more

Microsoft announced the chat-based workspace in Office 365 which is known as "Microsoft Teams" back in March 2017. Now some reports are surfacing online that Microsoft took it to its official blog post that the 'Microsoft Teams' will soon receive features similar to that of Cortana integration along with real-time message translation and others.

As per some reports from the Beebom the Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to blur the background of the video during a video call. The users will also be able to share their screen on the systems where the 'Teams' is enabled.

The reports further suggest that apart from software upgrades, Microsoft has also added support for devices including the Surface Hub, desk and conference phones along with mobile phone stations etc.

Further, it is also being reported that the new features will be made available in the second quarter of 2018. It would be interesting to see how well the new features perform, we will keep you posted with further updates.

That said, in our previous article we have covered that about the Microsoft Teams which is a chat-based workspace in Office 365 Known as 'Microsoft Teams' in order to meet the unique workstyle of every group. Organizations interested in the new chat-based workspace can start using Teams. This new tool is now available to Office 365 business customers in 181 markets and 19 languages. Read the story by clicking on this link.

"Microsoft Teams" provides persistent, threaded chat to keep everyone engaged and informed and packs a library of emojis, GIFs, custom stickers and memes that gives people a fun way to express personality within their digital workspace. "People can start voice and video meeting as well as work with Microsoft Office documents directly within the 'Microsoft Teams' experience. You can read the complete story here.

For all Microsoft and other latest tech updates stay tuned with Gizbot.