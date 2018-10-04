ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Microsoft Launcher 5.0 brings Timeline and News Feed feature for Android devices

The Timeline feature allows the users to resume the tasks they were performing from where they had left it.

By

Related Articles

    Microsoft has introduced a new version of Microsoft launcher i.e Microsoft Launcher 5.0 for the Android devices. The new update brings an interesting feature along with it which is the Timeline feature for smartphones. Microsoft had first announced the Timeline feature back in May this year, now. The new update brings a preview of Timeline feature on Microsoft Launcher 5.0 for Android. It is expected that this feature will soon make its way to the iOS platform as well.

    Microsoft Launcher 5.0 brings Timeline and News Feed feature

    As for the functionality, the Timeline feature allows the users to resume the tasks they were performing from where they had left it. All a user will need to do now is go back to activity history, for example, opening a website which they have visited a few days ago or open any document on which they were working earlier without the need for searching the file. This will make it easy for the users o complete any pending work which they might have not been able to complete due to any reason.

    Apart from resuming the pending tasks users will also be able to perform some other functions with the Timeline feature. Now, with the introduction of this feature, the users will be able to access their PC's timeline on both the Android as well as iOS platforms using the Microsoft launcher. Once a user has logged in with the same Microsoft account on their smartphones as well as PCs, the activity Timeline on both the devices will sync automatically.

    In addition to the above-mentioned Timeline feature for smartphones, Microsoft has also introduced a new section for News with the update. The News feed section on the Microsoft Launcher 5.0 now populates the news based on a user's areas of interests. This will make it easy for the users to stay updated with the news which they are following on daily basis.

    Microsoft has also redesigned the Glance feature, and now it allows the users to add custom widgets to the section. Microsoft has started rolling out the updated Launcher to the users who are registered under beta program. The company is expected to launch a stable build of the app in the coming weeks. We will keep you further updated on the same so stay tuned with us.

    Read More About: microsoft news update android
    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue