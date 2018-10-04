Microsoft Launcher 5.0 brings Timeline and News Feed feature for Android devices

Microsoft has introduced a new version of Microsoft launcher i.e Microsoft Launcher 5.0 for the Android devices. The new update brings an interesting feature along with it which is the Timeline feature for smartphones. Microsoft had first announced the Timeline feature back in May this year, now. The new update brings a preview of Timeline feature on Microsoft Launcher 5.0 for Android. It is expected that this feature will soon make its way to the iOS platform as well.

As for the functionality, the Timeline feature allows the users to resume the tasks they were performing from where they had left it. All a user will need to do now is go back to activity history, for example, opening a website which they have visited a few days ago or open any document on which they were working earlier without the need for searching the file. This will make it easy for the users o complete any pending work which they might have not been able to complete due to any reason.

Apart from resuming the pending tasks users will also be able to perform some other functions with the Timeline feature. Now, with the introduction of this feature, the users will be able to access their PC's timeline on both the Android as well as iOS platforms using the Microsoft launcher. Once a user has logged in with the same Microsoft account on their smartphones as well as PCs, the activity Timeline on both the devices will sync automatically.

In addition to the above-mentioned Timeline feature for smartphones, Microsoft has also introduced a new section for News with the update. The News feed section on the Microsoft Launcher 5.0 now populates the news based on a user's areas of interests. This will make it easy for the users to stay updated with the news which they are following on daily basis.

Microsoft has also redesigned the Glance feature, and now it allows the users to add custom widgets to the section. Microsoft has started rolling out the updated Launcher to the users who are registered under beta program. The company is expected to launch a stable build of the app in the coming weeks. We will keep you further updated on the same so stay tuned with us.