Microsoft resumes Windows 10 October 2018 update which reportedly wiped user data

Microsoft had recently suspended the rollout of Windows 10 October update following the bug which reportedly deleted the documents stored in the users' devices following the update. Microsoft had earlier informed the users that it is halting the rollout of the Windows 10 October update due to this bug on a community support forum.

Now, the Redmond Giant has reportedly has identified and fixed all the known bugs and flaws in the Windows 10 October 2018 update. The company has now resumed rolling out the latest key update for all its supported devices. A wide number of users took it to various online forums to narrate their ordeal and had complained that upon installing the Windows 10 October update the data stored on their devices started wiping on its own. Acting swiftly on all these complaints Microsoft halted the rollout of the Windows 10 October update (version 1809).

John Cable, Director of Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery said that the company is also investigated the reports which claimed to have lost their data following the update. "We have fully investigated all reports of data loss, identified and fixed all known issues in the update, and conducted internal validation."

In addition to this Cable also said that "At just two days into the roll-out when we paused, the number of customers taking the October 2018 Update was limited. While the reports of actual data loss are few (one one-hundredth of one percent of version 1809 installs), any data loss is serious".

Microsoft is also said to be working on recovering the data which the customers have reportedly lost after the Windows 10 October 2018 update.

Cable further said, "While we cannot guarantee the outcome of any file recovery work, if you have manually checked for updates and believe you have an issue with missing files, please minimize your use of the affected device and contact us directly".