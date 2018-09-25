ENGLISH

MSI launches PS42 professional laptop: Price, specs and more

The professional laptop will be available in two variants.

    MSI, the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer which forays into high-end gaming laptops has launched a new product for the Indian masses. The company has unveiled its first professional laptop in India which the company is calling as PS42. The professional will be available in two variants with the top-end variant featuring the latest 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor which will be clubbed with a Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card. This would be enough to power the device through some basic graphics intensive software.

    Let's quickly look at the specs and features offered by the MSI professional laptops:

    Display:

    The MSI PS42 sports a 14-inch full HD IPS-level display which is surrounded by narrow 5.7 mm bezels at all the sides. The screen-to-body ratio offered by the device is of 81 percent. MSI has used its own True Color 2.0 technology which gives the display an ability to provide almost perfect colors. In addition to this, the content creators will e able to calibrate their display as per their own requirements.

    Hardware:

    Under the hood, the MSI PS42 is backed by an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor which is paired with a Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU graphic card to take care of the graphics. The MSI PS42 comes with 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD. The laptop features a slim frame measuring 15.9mm and weighs just 1.1kg making it an ideal to carry around.

    Ports and other hardware

    The PS42 comes with Nahimic 3 audio engine speakers which enables the laptop to produce an immersive 7.1 channel cinematic surround sound effect. The professional laptop features dual exhaust thermal design so that the device does not get overheated even with intensive usage. As for the ports, there are two USB Type-C ports, two full-sized USB ports, one 3.5mm combo jack, and one SD card reader. MSI is also claiming that the PS42 is backed by a powerful battery which can last up to 10 hours with a single charge. We would like to test the device before verifying the claims.

    Pricing and availability:

    As mentioned earlier, the PS42 will be available in two variants. The low-end variant with Core i5 processor will retail at Rs. 77,990 and the top-end variant with Core i7 processor will be available at Rs 99,990. Both the laptops will be available for sale at all leading online stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm and also on MSI retail stores across the country.

     

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
