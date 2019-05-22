Mumbai Police's latest Twitter post once again broke the internet News oi-Karan Sharma Mumbai Police once against proved their creativity on social media awareness. All you need to know.

After a long journey of so many years with so many fans the popular TV series "Game of Thrones" has finally broadcasted it last episode of the last season on May 20. After the end of the series, there are many discussion and post on social media about the entire season and the final ending. Following the trend, Mumbai Police has tweeted an image against using drugs with the GOT reference.

Mumbai Police shared a meme on its official Twitter account posting a picture of Jon Snow with his well-known dialogue from the last season of GOT, "I don't want it". Mumbai Police posted this image with a caption reading, "When a friend suggests trying drugs!" and used the hashtag #GOTit?

Jon Snow uses this dialogues in the last season whenever he was asked to claim the throne because he was the last living Targaryen man. This is not the first time Mumbai Police has done this type of post. Its Twitter handle has around five million followers and they are known for using memes made on contemporary themes to spread awareness on social media.

This was also proved to be a big hit for the Mumbai Police social media team. The Twitter post 3,839 likes, 801 Retweets, and 92 comments.

"I don't know who is your creative agency but let me compliment you guys that your tweets are awesome and very very relevant.. FANTASTIC," a Twitter user commented on the post.

There are many interesting comment on this post praising the creativity of the Mumbai Police social media teams.