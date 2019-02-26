MWC 2019: World's first blockchain enabled communication stack launched News oi-Priyanka Dua RS Sharma, Chairman, TRAI, launches Trubloq at Mobile World Congress 2019.

Cloud communication provider Tanla Solutions has announced the launch of an app called Trubloq, which would address issues of commercial communication with respect to Trust, Security, Spam, Fraud and privacy breaches in the enterprise communications space.

The solution has been developed to comply with the new TRAI regulation, and it empowers individual mobile users to set and manage their communication preferences and consents.

"Trubloq is a ground-breaking innovation for the telecom industry, powered by Tanla's blockchain based communication stack. This initiative would perhaps be the largest use case for Blockchain in the world with potential transactional volumes of above 10 billion per month. We are confident that it will empower the billion plus mobile users. It truly is Made in India for Digital India and beyond," Uday Reddy, CMD, Tanla Solutions said.

The solution aids telecom service providers to eliminate fraudulent activities and safeguards the interest of all stakeholders against spam, frauds and sensitive issues like data privacy.

In an attempt to safeguard against Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) and privacy breaches, TRAI has sought to Trubloq for a distributed ledger, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Tanla said.

This comprehensive regulation is built on two key facets of empowering and safeguarding mobile consumers. With a strong focus on recording customer consent and preferences, the regulation unlocks all good virtues of blockchain i.e. Trust, Security, Immutability and creating a digital audit trail.

Key Highlights

Trubloq is the industry first telecom solution built on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) as per the latest TRAI regulations.

India's largest mobile network Vodafone Idea limited will be the first Telecom Operator to go live on Trubloq.

Largest use case of Blockchain technology deployment globally.