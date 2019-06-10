Just In
NASA Webcam Shows Live Assembling of Mars 2020 Rover
NASA has installed a new webcam that allows everyone to get a live, bird's eye view of its Mars 2020 rover as it takes shape, the space agency said. This will allow people to watch engineers test the rover at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory before it takes the final flight.
"There is so much happening and changing in the clean room, I come here every opportunity I get," said John McNamee of JPL. "It is great that we can share this part of our journey to the Red Planet with the public anytime they want," he added.
Named "Seeing 2020," the webcam offers the video feed from a viewing gallery above the clean room floor. It will also allow viewers to take part in live webchats with members of JPL's social media team and the Mars 2020 team.
Months of assembling and testing lie ahead before the Mars 2020 rover is all set to take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch period begins July 17, 2020, said the space agency.
Once the rover reaches the Red Planet on February 18, 2021, it will try to gather information about ancient habitable conditions and past microbial life and also collect samples of rock and soil.
Besides, NASA in its latest Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) press release also confirmed that the Mars 2020 rover will feature the first color camera with zooming capabilities, allowing for 3D images that will help the rover drive and observe the surface of the Red Planet.
NASA has also asked people to register their names, which will be stenciled on chips and sent to the Red Planet aboard the Mars 2020 rover. People who wish to send their names to Mars can get a souvenir boarding pass and their names engraved on chips to be affixed to the rover, NASA confirmed. The last for submitted the names on September 30, 2019.