Just In
Don't Miss
- News Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 date and time confirmed
- Sports World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma gets candid as he reveals worst dancer, worst roommate in Team India
- Movies UNAFFECTED BY KALANK'S FAILURE! The Budget Of Kareena-Alia-Ranveer Starrer Takht Is Mind-Boggling
- Finance Sensex, Nifty Close At New Highs
- Lifestyle Kangana Ranaut Brings A Refreshing Change To Her Airport Outfits And We Love It
- Automobiles TVS Apache RR 310 Launched In India With Slipper Clutch — Priced At Rs 2.27 Lakh
- Education MBOSE Result 2019: Direct Link To Check SSLC & HSSLC Result 2019
- Travel Karighatta Hill: Abode Of Tranquility And Adventure
Nexstgo forays into North India with first ever Avita Brand Store in Delhi
Nexstgo launches its first ever Avita Brand Store today in Delhi, India. All you need to know.
Hongkong-based Nexstgo company announced its first ever Avita Brand store today in New Delhi in an endeavor to introduce their best in class technology and user experience to the region. The store will help customers to explore, experience and purchase from a wide and attractive range of Avita laptops, Smart home and IoT devices along with Nexstgo laptops.
The Avita range consists of the vibrant LIBER series laptops available in 13.3-inch and 14-inch variants with thin and light design, MAGUS 12.2-inch two-in-one laptop for productive office use, IMAGO Smart Mirror Series and MODUS Smart Scale in-home devices and UBIQUE mouse.
Hands-on experience of Avita's products
Avita Brand Store will provide a complete hands-on experience of Avita's range of Liber laptops along with the full line-up of smart devices and accessories.
Customers can feel, touch and check the functionality of the new generation laptops by using them for myriad purposes. The store will offer an experiential zone for live demonstration along with testing important aspects of the laptops such as the Thin and Light form factor, Fingerprint recognition, Full Support for Windows Hello feature, Lightning Fast SSD storage with a powerful battery backup & FHD IPS border-less display among others.
Product experts will be available at these zones to resolve queries and offer advice to buyers to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience.
So if you are in North Delhi then you can visit the store and have a look at the wide range of Nexstgo.