Nexstgo forays into North India with first ever Avita Brand Store in Delhi

Hongkong-based Nexstgo company announced its first ever Avita Brand store today in New Delhi in an endeavor to introduce their best in class technology and user experience to the region. The store will help customers to explore, experience and purchase from a wide and attractive range of Avita laptops, Smart home and IoT devices along with Nexstgo laptops.

The Avita range consists of the vibrant LIBER series laptops available in 13.3-inch and 14-inch variants with thin and light design, MAGUS 12.2-inch two-in-one laptop for productive office use, IMAGO Smart Mirror Series and MODUS Smart Scale in-home devices and UBIQUE mouse.

Hands-on experience of Avita's products

Avita Brand Store will provide a complete hands-on experience of Avita's range of Liber laptops along with the full line-up of smart devices and accessories.

Customers can feel, touch and check the functionality of the new generation laptops by using them for myriad purposes. The store will offer an experiential zone for live demonstration along with testing important aspects of the laptops such as the Thin and Light form factor, Fingerprint recognition, Full Support for Windows Hello feature, Lightning Fast SSD storage with a powerful battery backup & FHD IPS border-less display among others.

Product experts will be available at these zones to resolve queries and offer advice to buyers to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience.

So if you are in North Delhi then you can visit the store and have a look at the wide range of Nexstgo.