Next@Acer – Watch the Acer IFA 2019 Live Stream From Here

    IFA hosted each year is Europe's premiere consumer trade show similar to CES and MWC. It is hosted in Berlin and tech companies head forward to unveil their latest products and display them to the showgoers and media. IFA 2019 will take place from September 6 to September 11 and the press coverage starts from today with Acer all set to take the wrap off its latest offerings.

    Well, Acer attends the IFA each year to launch its latest products. Likewise, this year too, Acer is all set to launch a new set of products at IFA 2019. The conference called Next@IFA will start at 2 PM today (September 4). At the event, the Acer CEO, Jason Chen, will take to the stage to announce what they will bring this year and beyond.

    Acer IFA 2019 Event Live Stream

    Interested Acer fans can watch the live stream of the Next@Acer conference from the video embedded below. Also, the official social media handles such as Facebook and Twitter of the company will post the updates.

    What To Expect From Acer

    The invite shared by Acer shows that the audience can discover the company's latest innovations for the upcoming holiday cycle for professionals, games, and consumers alike. Furthermore, the company has been sharing a few teasers of late hinting what we can expect at the IFA 2019.

    Going by one such teaser, Acer typically hints that it will showcase its latest lineup of laptops, the gaming laptops in the Predator series, and other accessories. The backdrop appears to show a phone-like device hinting at a PC-like chassis. But we cannot be sure about what to expect from the company.

     

    In recent years, Acer has been betting big on creativity and education. The company launched ConceptD along with the updated Predator Helios earlier this year. Given that the IFA is focused on the consumer-centric laptops, we can expect the upgraded variants in the Spin and Swift lineups to be showcased at the trade show.

    Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
