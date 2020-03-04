Just In
OnePlus Launches Snowbot Battle With Real Bots Capable Of Throwing Snow At 120mph
OnePlus has announced its first-ever real-world multiplayer game which is known as OnePlus Snowbot Battle. The company will allow the community members to take part in the game and compete against each other. OnePlus has developed robots which are capable of shooting snowballs and the company named them as Snowbots.
OnePlus is conduction the entire event to show off the potential of its 5G connected robots. Yes! You read it correctly, the customizable robots are equipped with 5G connectivity and the community members will get the chance to control the Snowbots.
According to the company announcement, the OnePlus Snowbot Battle will kick off on March 9 and will a run until March 12, 2020.
"Experience the speed of 5G in the first-ever interactive snowball fight, with people from all over the world. We have built snowball firing-robots that are powered by a OnePlus 5G phone, we call them Snowbots. Games start March 9, are you ready?" reads the company's official post.
According to the company, the system will team up players in teams and they need to go up against the rival teams in a snowball throwing match. One match will only have four snowbots and players need to hit other rival snowbots as many time as possible, at the end the highest amount of hits will win the match.
Do note that each player of the team will have eight snowballs which they have to aim correctly in a restricted time frame. The matches will be conducted for 24 hours till March 12. Each player will get only once attempt to qualify the round.
To take part in it you will require a OnePlus account, also all the snowbots are real and are capable of shooting snowballs at 120miles per hour speed. The final fight will take place in Lapland, Finland.
The company is also live-streaming the entire gaming event on its official page. You can also watch it here:
