ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Launches Snowbot Battle With Real Bots Capable Of Throwing Snow At 120mph

    By
    |

    OnePlus has announced its first-ever real-world multiplayer game which is known as OnePlus Snowbot Battle. The company will allow the community members to take part in the game and compete against each other. OnePlus has developed robots which are capable of shooting snowballs and the company named them as Snowbots.

    OnePlus Launches Snowbot Battle With Real Robots

     

    OnePlus is conduction the entire event to show off the potential of its 5G connected robots. Yes! You read it correctly, the customizable robots are equipped with 5G connectivity and the community members will get the chance to control the Snowbots.

    According to the company announcement, the OnePlus Snowbot Battle will kick off on March 9 and will a run until March 12, 2020.

    "Experience the speed of 5G in the first-ever interactive snowball fight, with people from all over the world. We have built snowball firing-robots that are powered by a OnePlus 5G phone, we call them Snowbots. Games start March 9, are you ready?" reads the company's official post.

    According to the company, the system will team up players in teams and they need to go up against the rival teams in a snowball throwing match. One match will only have four snowbots and players need to hit other rival snowbots as many time as possible, at the end the highest amount of hits will win the match.

    OnePlus Launches Snowbot Battle With Real Robots

    Do note that each player of the team will have eight snowballs which they have to aim correctly in a restricted time frame. The matches will be conducted for 24 hours till March 12. Each player will get only once attempt to qualify the round.

     

    To take part in it you will require a OnePlus account, also all the snowbots are real and are capable of shooting snowballs at 120miles per hour speed. The final fight will take place in Lapland, Finland.

    The company is also live-streaming the entire gaming event on its official page. You can also watch it here:

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus internet gaming news

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X