OnePlus Offering Free Screening Of Sacred Games 2 – How To Register News oi-Karan Sharma

Netflix is gearing up to launch the second season of one of its most anticipated series-- Sacred Games. All of us are waiting for the secret of Sacred Games to unfold. The web series is scheduled for August 15 release, but you can watch the first episode a day before the official release. Oneplus and Netflix have already joined hands back in May. Now, OnePlus is offering a chance to all the OnePlus users to watch the first episode of the web series on the big screen by registering for special screenings in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

The screenings will be held on August 14, 2019, and OnePlus users can register for the tickets from the official forum. Tickets will be live today, August 10, 2019, 12 PM onwards. So if you are interested in watching the premiere show before anyone else, then register here. Do Note that, you needn't have to pay anything to attend this special screening and it is free for all OnePlus users.

List of available shows across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore

Mumbai: PVR Phoenix Mall, Lower Parel - 7 PM

Delhi: PVR ECX Chanakya, Chanakyapuri - 8 PM

Bengaluru: PVR Forum Mall, Koramangala - 8 PM

In May this year OnePlus released two posters and a behind-the-scenes video for Sacred Games Season 2, which were shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro. The videos and images were released to showcase the camera capabilities of the smartphone.

"We gave you a glimpse of the partnership between OnePlus and Netflix with the OnePlus 7 Series launch in India. And since then you may have seen developments in your HDR viewing experience, #ShotonOnePlus and Netflix content, and soon some special add ons for the community," Joel Jacob, OnePlus, India Community Specialist posted on OnePlus forum.

Best Mobiles in India