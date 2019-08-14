OnePlus Shares Sacred Games 2 Clip Shot On OnePlus 7 Pro News oi-Karan Sharma

Oneplus and Netflix joined forces back in May 2019 to promote the content shot on a OnePlus smartphone. Now the company has released a new short clip from upcoming Sacred Games Season 2, shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The short video is a part of the marketing strategy for both Netflix and OnePlus. Moreover, this is not the first time OnePlus is sharing Sacred Games 2 related content to promote the series. Earlier, Netflix has also shared the official posters of the season 2 shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Sacred Games Season 2 Short Video

The short video was shared on the company's social media platforms and YouTube channel. It is 2 minutes 40 seconds long and shows a scene from the upcoming season, where a man is planning to murder Ganesh Gaitonde. The video comes with the branding of shot on OnePlus.

Besides, OnePlus had also shared an unboxing video of its latest flagship smartphone - the OnePlus 7 Pro. In this video, the company featured the popular character of Sacred Games Bunty to unbox the device.

The company is also offering a free screening of Sacred Games 2 to OnePlus users a day before the official release. Users will not be charged for the screening of the first episode of the upcoming season.

The screening will be held in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. Here are the details:

Mumbai: PVR Phoenix Mall, Lower Parel - 7 PM

Delhi: PVR ECX Chanakya, Chanakyapuri - 8 PM

Bengaluru: PVR Forum Mall, Koramangala - 8 PM

Sacred Games 2 is going to release officially tomorrow, August 15 on Netflix.

Best Mobiles in India