PM Modi Launches E-Gram Swaraj Portal, Swamitva Scheme To Improve Digitization Of Rural India

Digitization in India is still a work in progress with the large population unable to access or tap into the vast pools of the virtual capabilities. Plus, there's also a large gap between urban and rural areas when it comes to internet access. Now, the Indian government is trying to bridge this gap with the e-Gram Swaraj Portal.

Government Launches e-Gram Swaraj Portal

On the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with Gram Sarpanchs from across the nation. "Now, broadband has reached more than 1.25 lakh panchayats. Not only that, but the number of common service centers in villages is also crossing three lakh," he said via the video conference with the Sarpanchs.

The Panchayati Raj Day also marked the inauguration of the e-Gram Swaraj portal and also launched the Swamitva Scheme. The Prime Minister further explained that the e-Gram Swaraj portal is a step towards improving and completing the digitization of Gram Panchayats.

Interacting with Sarpanchs across the country through Video-Conferencing on Panchayati Raj Divas. https://t.co/irKVx4lKN6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2020

In the coming days, the portal will serve as a single platform to keep and save all the records of the Gram Panchayats. This includes documenting all the words and contracts taken up by the Gram Panchayat. The e-Gram Swaraj portal was tweeted on the via the PM's official Twitter handle.

"All the details of the development works, the fund allocated for them, all this data will be available on the portal. And through this platform the villagers will be able to access all the data on their mobile phones which will enhance transparency," the Prime Minister said.

Government Launches Swamitva Scheme

Along with the e-Gram Swaraj portal, the Indian government has also launched the Swamitva Scheme. The new scheme aims to ensure the demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas with the use of the latest surveying methods including the use of drones. The scheme is also believed to be an important step in the digitization.

Also, the e-Gram Swaraj portal can be accessed via mobile app, available for download from the www.egramswaraj.gov.in website. Interested users can also download the APK file.

