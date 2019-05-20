ENGLISH

    Realme gifts Royal Enfield Bullet bikes to 4 lucky draw winners

    Realme announces the winner of the lucky draw with a whole lot of gifts to the fans. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    Realme, smartphone brand in India, today announced the winners for the lucky draw on occasion of Realme's first anniversary. The 'Proud to be Young' brand had organised this special lucky draw throughout the country from 2- 4 May 2019 for the customers who had purchased the products during this timeline.

    Realme gifts Royal Enfield Bullet bikes to 4 lucky draw winners

     

    In the lucky draw the company has chosen four winners  from entries across the country. Realme announced Sushma Pandery from Mumbai, Davinder Sikri from Delhi, Vinay Kumar from Guwahati and MD Ishaq Awais from Kurnool as the winners who won a brand new Royal Enfield - Bullet.

    Apart from all this the company has also gave out 32 realme U1s, 640 realme backpacks, 20 realme C1s and 5000 realme Earbuds to the lucky winners.

    Currently the young brand has a presence in more than 50 cities across 4800+ stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Surat, Ludhiana and Chandigarh to name a few and is expanding footprints to meet the rapidly growing customer demand. Going forward the smartphone brand will establish 20,000 outlets throughout the country.

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
