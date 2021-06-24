Reliance Jio AGM 2021: How To Watch Livestream, What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio's 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is slated to take place today at 2 PM. The conference will be an online event and will be livestreamed via the company's YouTube channel for its fans. As usual, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will host the event.

Reliance Jio AGM 2021 Livestream

If you want to catch up the action as it unfolds at the AGM today, then you can watch the livestream video below. Watch the video below from 2 PM to stay tuned to what happens at the Reliance Jio AGM 2021.

Besides this, interested Jio fans can also watch the livestream via other channels as follows.

You can watch the livestream via JioMeet by clicking on https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm. This will be available 30 minutes before the actual event. Also, you can follow the company's Flame of Truth YouTube channel and Jio channel to watch the livestream. Furthermore, you can also keep yourself updated with the live action via the company's Facebook and Twitter handles.

Reliance Jio AGM: What To Expect?

Already, Reliance Jio is being highly anticipated to launch a slew of products including the Jio 5G smartphone, which is believed to be an affordable offering in partnership with Google. For now, Realme 8 priced at Rs. 13,999 is the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country. Given that the Jio 5G smartphone in question is believed to be priced starting from Rs. 2,500, we can expect it to disrupt this market segment.

Also, Jio is speculated to bring an affordable Jio laptop called JioBook. It is said to be launched in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. We have already come across several leaks revealing more details of this Jio laptop.

Following its successful 4G journey, Jio is also believed to come up with 5G plans. Already, the telco has taken up 5G trials in some parts of the country. It has been mentioned that the Jio 5G plans will be rolled out soon with high-speed and low-cost plans.

Given that the Jio AGM is all set to kickstart in a few hours, we need to wait to get an official confirmation regarding these products and services.

