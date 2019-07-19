Reliance Jio Annual General Meeting Today At 7 PM – How To Watch Live Stream News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband service is yet to be rolled out commercially across the country. However, it is known that this service will be a gamechanger in the internet world similar to how the 4G services became a rage. While there is no word about the commercial launch date of Jio GigaFiber, we might get the details today at the company's AGM.

At the Annual General Meeting 2019 to be hosted at 7 PM today, the company might make some major announcements related to its services. Notably, it was at the AGM 2018 hosted in July last year that the company unveiled the Jio GigaFiber. Given that the broadband service is in beta phase now, we can expect the formal launch date, tariff plans and more to be announced now.

Reliance AGM 2019 Live Stream

Given that the Reliance Annual General Meeting will be hosted today at 7 PM, RIL's CFO Sh Alok Agarwal will be highlighting the operational and financial performance of the company. You can stay tuned to any of these social media handles including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to know more updates as they get unveiled.

Two Router Options

The Reliance Jio GigaFiber is likely available in two options. The original ONT device is available for a security deposit of Rs. 4,500 and is touted to deliver 100Mbps speed. Of late, there are claims that a downgraded variant of this ONT device is available in select cities for Rs. 2,500.

Given that there is a price difference of Rs. 2,000, the new Jio GigaFiber ONT device is downgraded than the original one. It is claimed to be a single band router. It appears to be identical to what was offered by the existing GigaHub Home Gateway. However, the speed will by 50Mbps and not 100Mbps.

What To Expect

As of now, there is no official word regarding the new version of Jio GigaFiber router. We can expect more information and clarity from the company at the AGM 2019. One thing that we know is that the Jio GigaFiber will provide great internet connectivity.

