Russia-Ukraine Crisis: List Of Apps, Services Banned In Russia Right Now

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has been prolonged for a month, creating tensions across the globe. In a bid to increase pressure on Russia to withdraw troops, several companies have stopped services in Russia. This includes a list of tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, and several others. Some of these services were withdrawn voluntarily while others were driven by international sanctions.

Tech companies hope that the sanctions and withdrawal of services in Russia will aid in bringing the war to a stop. Here's the list of popular tech companies that have stopped their apps and other services in Russia. That said, more companies are expected to add to this list to stop services in Russia:

Apple Pay And Apple Store

One of the first sanctions that international agencies applied were on Russian banks. Apple was forced to shut down the Apple Pay service following the sanctions. Apple also closed its stores in Russia, stopping the sales of its hardware. Russian-sponsored apps like RT News and Sputnik have also been removed from the App Store.

Adobe

Adobe also stopped its services and software in Russia, which has impacted artists and other print media. Adobe is quite popular for its services among artists, editors, content creators, and so on.

Amazon

Amazon halted accepting new customers for AWS from Russia. Amazon said anyone who uses Aws to 'threaten, incite, promote or actively encourage violence, terrorism or other serious harm' will be barred. Plus, Amazon has stopped its retail delivery and Prime Video services in Russia.

Etsy

Etsy is another popular tech giant that has withdrawn its services in Russia and Belarus. This e-commerce platform said sellers won't be able to access Etsy from Russia, starting April 4.

Meta

Meta, previously Facebook, was banned from Russia even before it withdrew its service. Facebook and Instagram were banned from Russia, citing that they were carrying out extremist activities.

Google And Google Pay

Google also stopped all its services in Russia, which includes the search engine, cloud service, and a host of other features. Plus, the American tech giant withdrew Google Pay, which was a popular payments service as soon as the sanctions were imposed on Russian banks.

Microsoft

Just like Google and AWS, Microsoft also stopped its services in Russia following the Ukraine invasion. New customers who wished to join Microsoft were barred from Russia.

Netflix

Previously, Russia mandated the streaming of 20 Russian free-to-air, state-sponsored channels. Soon after Netflix excluded Russia from its list of serviceable countries, right after the invasion of Ukraine.

PayPal

PayPal joined other payment services that stopped digital payments in Russia after the bank imposition.

Nokia, Sony, Samsung

Smartphone and tech brands like Nokia, Samsung, and Sony stopped selling hardware in Russia. This includes selling Sony PS5 sales, Samsung smartphones, and Nokia infrastructure tech.

TikTok

TikTok is a popular platform when it comes to short-form video content. The popular app stopped all new registrations after the Ukraine invasion of Russian users.

Twitter

Twitter said it was being restricted by Russia, after which, Twitter has limited access in Russia. It has also created an Onion site that allows users to access Twitter bypassing censorship.

