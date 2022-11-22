Samsung Black Friday Sale in India; Best Deals on Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Z Fold4 and More News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has announced the new Black Friday sale for its users in India. The Samsung Black Friday Sale will be hosted from November 24 to November 28 and will offer a slew of enticing deals, discounts, and offers on Samsung products, including smartphones, laptops, monitors, smart TVs, and home appliances among others.

Ahead of the Samsung Black Friday Sale, the company has started teasing the best offers that one can avail of. During this sale, Samsung fans can get their hands on premium smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy S22 series at attractive discounts. Let's take a look at the Samsung Black Friday Sale deals here.

Samsung Black Friday Sale Offers

As a part of the upcoming Samsung Black Friday Sale, you will be able to get the Galaxy S22 series starting from under ₹60,000 in India. The newly launched foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold4 will be available at a discount but the exact deal remains undisclosed as yet. However, it has been confirmed that the buyers of the most premium foldable phone will be able to get their hands on the Galaxy Watch 4 for just ₹2,999.

When it comes to the clamshell phone, the Galaxy Z Flip4, one can get the smartphone at a discount, which again remains undisclosed. The yesteryear model, the Galaxy Z Flip3 will be available for under ₹60,000 as a part of the Samsung Black Friday Sale. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that went official a few months back will be priced under ₹40,000 as a part of the upcoming sale. It has been revealed that buyers of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will get over ₹20,000 benefits.

In addition to smartphones, Samsung will also offer discounts on a slew of wearables during the Black Friday Sale. As per the teasers on the microsite for the sale, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will get attractive discounts as a part of the sale. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will also be listed at a discount.

How To Get Additional 5 Percent Discount?

Buyers can also get offers on the Galaxy A series and Galaxy M series smartphones. Besides, there will be discounts and offers on laptops, accessories, monitors, TVs, washing machines, soundbars, tablets, refrigerators, air conditioners, and other products.

Customers can also choose to buy two or more products during the Samsung Black Friday Sale and get an additional 5% discount on the total purchase value. That said, this upcoming sale will be the best time to purchase a new Samsung product.

