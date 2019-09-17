Samsung Experience Centre Opera House Gets New IoT Zone On Its First Anniversary News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung's one of the largest mobile experience centre - Samsung Opera House has recently added an all-new IoT Zone. In the IoT zone, we have experience 31 connected devices which include at least one premium product from all the segments. Here are some details:

Its an open zone for everyone, and people can visit there and get the touch and feel of IoT products. It has smart home appliances like TV, door locks, smart speakers, smart vacuum cleaner, and a lot more. So basically you will get the feel of being at a place where things are controlled by apps and voice commands. All the devices are connected with each other to complete the task. Our experience was good and we like the new addition to the Samsung Opera House Bangalore.

In this particular zone, the company will demonstrate its ability to connect consumer experiences across Samsung devices. According to the company, "The zone is a contemporary representation of 'connected living' -- connecting devices over the internet and letting them 'talk' to each other using mobile applications."

On the same day, the company also celebrated the first anniversary of the Opera House. The century-old building was built in the 1930s and now its Samsung's experience centre. The experience store has witnessed many events in the last one year including the launch of Samsung's flagship smartphone -- the Galaxy Note10.

The store has a VR Experience Zone, gaming and fitness zones where one can play high definition games like FIFA 2018, PUBG, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Best Mobiles in India