Samsung Teases ‘Neon’ AI Tech: Set To Unveil At CES 2020

Samsung Neon: What Is It?

Notably, Samsung released the Bixby digital assistant back in 2017 and is available on a wide range of products including home appliances and smartphones. However, Bixby is more popular in its home base with the South Korean language. In comparison, the Samsung Neon seems like a new offering with AI to further enhance its presence in the consumer base across the globe.

Samsung has also announced that it would unveil the Neon product at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The company has begun popularizing Neon through its official Twitter handle and other social media channels with the tagline: "Have you ever met an ‘Artificial'?"

Plus, the website Neon.life has also gone live. However, the website also doesn't reveal much except for the same tagline. At the same time, Samsung has released some visuals highlighting Neon, which further suggests that AI offering would provide multilingual experiences with Hindi language support among other international languages.

Samsung Neon At CES 2020

Interestingly, the STAR Labs is led by Indian-born Pranav Mistry, who teased the upcoming Samsung Neon on his Twitter account. Mistry was previously part of the Samsung as the Global VP and gained popularity for launching the Samsung Galaxy Gear, the company's first smartwatch.

Needless to say, Samsung's Bixby has been facing tough competition from Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. It could be possible that Samsung could reinvent the face of its new AI assistant with Neon, but it's hard to be certain at the moment.

Moreover, Samsung is teasing Neon to offer a "human-level AI" experience, but it could be something different altogether. An AI-powered robot? Maybe. We'll know more once the specifics are announced at CES 2020, which will begin from January 7.