Samsung might soon bring Bixby to its wearables

Samsung is said to be working on a new fitness wearable called the Galaxy Sport. Codenamed "Pulse" the device is under the model number SM-R500 and is expected to be the first to get Bixby support, reports SamMobile.

There's isn't much information about the wearable out there, but it is said to feature 4GB of internal storage and will have Bixby Reminder support. The company has just kicked off the development, but the launch is eminent alongside the Galaxy S10 launch. These products can see the light of day at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

Samsung recently unveiled the presumed counterpart of the new wearable, the Galaxy Watch in August, and hinted that Galaxy branding will be used for its wearables in the future. The Galaxy Watch might also get Bixby support at some point in the future. It doesn't come as a surprise since the company has already announced that all its products will have Bixby support by 2020.

Regardless of which version of Bixby arrives with the Samsung Galaxy Sport, it will mark as the first time a wearable will feature the assistant if the Galaxy Watch doesn't get updated before.

Back in November, Samsung provided a new piece of information regarding its upcoming Bixby overhaul at its Bixby Developer Day, in Seoul, Korea. The new Bixby will make its first appearance with the company's first foldable smartphone - the Galaxy F.

Samsung's AI division head Eui-Suk Chung confirmed the news in a statement. He also said that the company isn't sure about the name for the upcoming version. He also noted that the next decade will see big AI advancements and a lot will change in the coming days.

Samsung seems poised to make its AI better and come in direct competition with already dominant Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. But, we request our readers to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the company to make an official announcement.