SBI Users Beware! Bank Warns Not To Answer Calls From These Numbers

The State Bank of India (SBI) has urged its customers not to answer calls from select numbers. The bank's warning notes that these numbers are involved in phishing scams. Apart from this, SBI has also requested customers to stay away from clicking on any phishing links claiming to provide KYC verification.

Recently, the number of online scams and fraud cases has increased and has become highly common. Given the increase in these frauds and scams, the public lender SBI has ramped up the efforts to ensure that its customers are safe. To warn its customers, the bank has taken to its official Twitter handle.

SBI Warns Customers Against Fraud

The tweet posted by SBI warning customers about potential fraud has included two phone numbers. It has asked users not to click on these phishing links for KYC updates as these numbers are not associated with SBI. The two phone numbers linked to phishing scams are +91-8294710946 and +91-7362951973. It has requested users not to click on any of these phishing or suspicious links. You can also report to the bank when you get calls from these numbers.

Increase In Online Fraud

Amidst the pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of online fraud cases. Between April and September last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recorded a total of 4,071 cases. Notably, fraudsters have started devising new methods targeted at fooling innocent and unsuspecting customers and cheating them of their hard-earned money.

Besides the warning on Twitter, SBI has also sent an email to its customers asking them to report any such potential attack. In the email, the bank noted that customers who receive a phishing email can report these matters to the bank at report.phishing@sbi.co.in.

It is always better to report these issues as the banks will take the necessary legal action and we can see a drop in these cases with more awareness. Also, it is important to take only calls, messages, or emails from genuine sources seriously before attempting to do some verification or providing any important information. Keep these in mind when you receive any message or call asking you to furnish some sensitive detail.

