Snapchat's filters and AR camera might soon be rolled out to other apps

Snapchat had recently introduced the Snap Map feature which allows a user to share their location with friends. The company also had begun testing a new 'Connected Apps' feature in a beta release that will allow a user to connect their Snapchat account with other apps.

Now, some reports suggest that Snapchat is working for deeper incorporation with the other apps. The report further highlights the developer-facing side of the 'Connected Apps' feature Snapkit. The Snapkit is a fully fledged developer platform.

It is being speculated that the Snapkit SDK will give the third-party app developers access to a number of Snapchat features. This will include Snapchat's AR-enabled camera software along with Snapchat's Bitmoji avatars and login authentication.

Also, Snapchat will allow the developers to make use of its editing tools and AR camera for their own apps. The report that was spotted on TechCrunch also states that "Instead of having to reinvent the wheel if they want to permit visual sharing and inevitably building a poor knockoff, apps could just add Snapchat's polished camera. The idea is the photos and videos shot with the camera could then be used in that app as well as shared back to Snapchat".

It is also being said that Snapkit's login with the Snapchat feature could attract more users and would serve as a Facebook alternative. This is considering the fact that Snapchat collects less data as compared to Facebook. This will further attract new users to Snapchat who are searching for an easy login alternative and those who doesn't want to be depended on Facebook following the famous Analytica scandal.

To recall, in one of our recent articles related to Snapchat we covered that, Snapchat had introduced the Snap Map feature in order to help a user to share his/her location with friends. The Snap Map feature also lets a user view the snaps that their friend has shared that same location. Earlier this year, Snapchat has also introduced the Map Explore feature which allows the users to receive alerts and updates about the latest happenings on the Snap Map, read the complete story here.