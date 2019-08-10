ENGLISH

    SpaceX Showcases New Space Suits Ahead Of Crew Dragon Take Off

    SpaceX, the private US aerospace manufacturer, and space transport service company, has showcased its new spacesuit during a space fashion show. While it might be well before the SpaceX Crew Dragon takes off for its next mission, the latest developments indicate its preparation in full swing.

    Where Was The New Space Suit Showcased?

    The space firm didn't organize a real fashion show, rather it shared some images of the astronauts wearing the new suits. Photos of Bob Behnken and Doug Hurly completing their "suit-up procedures" at the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California were shared online.

    This is not the first time that this pair is working with the Crew Dragon projects. This time, they were clad in the new spacesuits for an entire day as a part for launch day dry run. The primary aim was to make them useful during the initial steps required before the Falcon 9 rocket thrusts the astronomers from Kennedy Space Center to an eventual docking with an International Space Station.

    To get more familiar with the suits, the team was also made to go through various emergency scenarios inside the Crew Dragon Simulator.

    What Is Crew Dragon?

    Also known as the Dragon 2, the Crew Dragon is a reusable spacecraft developed and manufactured by Elon-Musk founded SpaceX. The spacecraft is propelled by a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket and returns via ocean splashdown.

    It is amongst the two new spacecraft (besides the Boeing Starliner) which NASA has selected for its Commercial Crew. The major focus of this program is to get back human spaceflight launches to the ground since the end of the space shuttle era.

    Previously, the Demo-2 mission was postponed following the explosion of an unmanned Crew Dragon spacecraft in April. And the investigations revealed a leak in the pressurization system. Now, the next launch is likely taking place in 2020. But, there is no specific date for the same.

    Read More About: science spacex space news
    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
