Spotify might change its Content and Conduct policy for the artists

Spotify which is a Swedish entertainment company had recently released a new content and conduct policy in order to curb the spreading of hateful content on the company's platform. The new policy also has outlined the guidelines for artists stating that the platform will stop promoting the artists who are engaged in inappropriate behavior in the real world.

Following the changes, Spotify has also removed an artist R.kelly's song from its auto-generated playlist along with the editorial playlists. The step was taken by the company due to the history of R.kelly violent crimes. The rapper XXXTentaction's songs were also taken down from the Spotify's popular Rap Caviar playlist. This was following a video where the rapper was seen assaulting a pregnant woman.

Commenting on the new policy, Spotify said that:

"We don't censor content because of an artist's or creator's behavior, but we want our editorial decisions - what we choose to program - to reflect our values...When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful (for example, violence against children and sexual violence), it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator."

With the announcement of the new changes, Spotify had already received a substantial pushback from a number of artists and also from within the company. It is also being reported that a number of artists including rapper Kendrick Lamar, had contacted the CEO of Spotify Daniel EK and Troy Carter who is the head of artists relation to state their concern related to the new policy.

Following the setback related to the app, Spotify is now considering to make some changes in the policy. Users who are aware of the subject are claiming that Spotify will restore the songs by XXXTentacion to the playlist eventually. Also, the top executives from the company are said to be in contact with the music industry and civil right activists in order to make some changes in the policy.

The policy will be tweaked in a manner that it is suitable for both the parties and the people added. Spotify is yet to make a final decision regarding the changes in its policy. Also, it is still not confirmed whether the company will restore the songs by R.kelly to its playlist on its platform.