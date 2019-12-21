Sundar Pichai Receives Pay hike at Google; know how much he earns every month News oi-Karan Sharma

Alphabet, the parent company of Google has recently appointed Sundar Pichai as its new CEO. Now, the company has announced that it will give hike to Pichai and he will receive a pay package of $240 million, along with $2 million in annual salary. The company made this announcement on December 20 during an SEC filing.

Last month Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their positions in Alphabet. Later, Pichai was made the CEO of both the companies, now he is the only one who is going to take care of Google and Alphabet together. During the filing, the company confirmed that it is increasing the pay role of Pichai considering his extended role and responsibilities towards Google and Alphabet.

According to a Bloomberg report, the total compensation of Pichai was $1.9 million back in 2018. Do note that, even after giving up on their positions Page and Brin holds the power of voting in the company's board.

The new salary structure for Pichai will be in effect from Jan 1, 2020. The $240 million package will be given to Pichai over three years if he hits the company's targets. On top of that, he will also receive $90 million in stock grants.

Alphabet has already faced a huge issue with the relationship between management and rank-and-file employees. Pichai has to manage this intense issue, employees have also protested against the company to work with military and sexual assault allegations. Besides, the search giant is also dealing with numerous antitrust investigations which are conducted by state and federal officials.

Recently, Pichai has also announced that the TGIF town hall meeting won't be conducted weekly or biweekly. The meetings are going to happen once a month.

"TGIF has traditionally provided a place to come together, share progress and ask questions, but it's not working in its current form," Pichai said in the email, CNET confirmed the mail with an employee.

Best Mobiles in India