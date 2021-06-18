Swiggy, ANRA Technologies To Start Drone-Delivery In India; When Does It Begin? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The online marketplace has seen massive growth in the last decade in India. Not just e-commerce platforms but online food delivery portals have also gained huge popularity amongst consumers. Swiggy is one such online food delivery brand in the country which has been introducing new services to improve the doorstep delivery experience.

In the latest, the company is apparently gearing up for India's first drone food delivery service. The food delivery company has teamed up with ANRA Technologies to initiate the food delivery via drone in the country. A new report suggests that the brand has got necessary certifications and clearances from the government.

Will Swiggy Deliver Food Via Drones In India?

Swiggy might soon start with drone food delivery in India as its partner brand ANRA technologies has received the necessary certifications via the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Ministry of General Aviation (DGCA), and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA).

Following the clearance from these government agencies, the company will be able to begin drone trials for doorstep food delivery. The company will be testing this process in limited regions where it will supply medical packages along with food items.

Additionally, a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operation clearance has been given to ANRA technologies using which the drone delivery tests are being conducted across the states.

How Soon We Can Expect Swiggy To Start Drone Deliveries In India?

With the BVLOS certification in hand, the ANRA team is said to begin with the delivery trials in Uttar Pradesh's Etah and Punjab's Rupnagar districts. The company will be testing drone deliveries of both medical as well as food packages.

This new initiative is expected to help the company to utilize drone technology for delivering food and medical supplies to longer distances. Not only this will allow for smoother deliveries but also is expected to be hassle-free.

Currently, there is no specific timeline as to when this project will go live on a larger scale. However, with all the necessary clearances and trial runs, the company might soon begin doorstep drone food delivery in India.

We are waiting for this advanced delivery option to become a reality in India. If everything goes smoothly, we can expect other online delivery giants to route this approach going forward.

Best Mobiles in India