Tech Firms Go Extra Mile To Help Fight Against Coronavirus In India

The Indian government has come forward with various relief funds including the PM Cares Fund for coronavirus. At the same time, individuals and companies at large are doing their bit to help India in this time of crisis. Here's a list of companies that have stepped up to contribute:

Telcos In India

With the lockdown, a large part of the Indian population is working from home. Also, communication is one of the most essential requirements in these trying times. This is why telcos in India: Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL have brought in various plans with extended validity, additional benefits, free talk time, and so on.

Mahindra Group

Mahindra and Mahindra is one of the companies to begin working on manufacturing ventilators for COVID-19 patients. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the group, also announced that Mahindra Holidays resorts will be offered to the government as temporary care facilities.

"Our Projects team stands ready to assist the Govt/Army in erecting temporary care facilities," he said. At the same time, the company creates its fund to help small businesses and self-employed. Mahindra himself contributed 100 percent of his salary for the funds.

Increasing Production Of Sanitizers

It's been advised to constantly keep ourselves hygenic and wash our hands or sanitize it regularly. This is why companies like Godrej Group, Hindustan Unilever, Patanjali, and other FMCG firms have reduced the price of soaps and other hygiene products. To meet the increasing demands across the country, these factories are ramping up production of these items as well.

Excellent work from Diageo India in getting their distillery to make hand sanitizers during this #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/mtR1ojs7Fm — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) March 28, 2020

Diageo India

Diageo India is another company that is helping fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus. The company has pledged to produce around 3,00,000 liters of bulk hand sanitizer across 15 of its manufacturing units in the country. Diageo India is also extending its support for the hospitality sector with Rs. three-crores as health insurance cover. Nearly 1,50,000 masks to five state public departments have also been donated by the company.

We need more Indian innovators to start building such indigenous solutions for potential ventilators shortage and other COVID cures. @Paytm commits ₹5 crore for such teams working on COVID related medical solutions. pic.twitter.com/YZ1a6RzaKp — Stay Home, Stay Safe (@vijayshekhar) March 22, 2020

Paytm Supports

Indian payments platform Paytm has also contributed to helping fight the crisis. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma announced that his company is going to contribute Rs. five-crore for the development of medical solutions to fight the coronavirus.

Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance is one of the biggest conglomerates in India and the world at large. With a broad array of industries under its wing, the CEO Mukesh Ambani has also pledged to support the people and government. The company's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has set up a dedicated 100-bedded center at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Additionally, Rs. five-crores has been donated for the relief fund and free meals are being provided to people across various cities. Reliance is also running its industries to produce 1,00,000 face masks in a single day to help healthcare professionals and people at large.

Infosys Joins Fight

Apart from making a large donation to the PM Cares Fund, Infosys said it is setting up a hospital in Bengaluru for treating those infected with the COVID-19. Sudha Murty, the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, said that "these are unprecedented times that require every section of the society to rise to the challenge."

The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time. pic.twitter.com/y6jzHxUafM — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 28, 2020

Tata Group

Tata is another large company with a broad product and service portfolio. As India is currently in lockdown, Rata Tata has assured that the employees will be paid in full, even if the factories are currently shut down. The Chairman announced Rs. 500 crores to fight the COVID-19, which will be used for personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontline, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing and setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients.

#Xiaomi is pledging ₹ 15 Cr. for:



1) Prime Minister's relief fund

2) CM's fund across states

3) Masks & suits for doctors

4) @GiveIndia partnership on Mi. com

5) Helping needy with NGOs



Proud of team, partners & Mi Fans who are also contributing.#India 🇮🇳 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/1fg36N4fmP — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 31, 2020

Xiaomi Extends Support

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain has announced that the company will be fighting actively against the deadly virus. Xiaomi would be delivering imported N-95 masks and hazmat suits, both of which are crucial for protection against the COVID-19. These gears will be donated to hospitals across the country to help medical professionals.

Self-Check Tools

A lot of global tech companies have also created websites and app that help with accurate information. This includes Apple, Microsoft, Google, and so on. Newly developed websites and apps about the coronavirus also provide self-check tools for people. Additionally, Practo, a medical help app in India has created a coronavirus test for people.

Smartphone brands in India

With the lockdown in place, many smartphone brands are trying to do their bit to help people. Brands like Oppo, Realme, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Honor have extended warranty of the smartphones and other gadgets. Also, brands like Vivo, Xiaomi, and Oppo have announced to donate masks and other protective gear for healthcare professionals. OnePlus is also coming to your doorstep for any repairs.