Telegram Receives New Features; Secure Video Call Option Likely Coming This Year

Telegram, the instant cloud-based messaging and voice over IP platform is one of the popular services being used besides WhatsApp. Telegram's secret chat option is quite a popular feature and it seems that the company might soon bring a similar video call option.

The company plans on bringing this feature in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak where it believes the need for a reliable video communication tool is quite useful. Additionally, some new features have also been introduced. Details are as follows:

New Features For Released For Telegram

The new update released for Telegram brings along a couple of new features. The messaging tool has now got some new animations and an upgraded Quiz Mode. There is a search directory feature introduced which will allow users to browse and search over 20,000 free stickers.

Notably, these stickers will be developed by the company itself. The sticker directory will be accessible from the chat window itself where one will need to tap the '+' option from the sticker tab.

As for the updated Quiz Mode, the latest update will now add an option for the users to add an explanation to the MCQ's they have answered. For reference, this Quiz Mode was first introduced by the company earlier this year itself to help the educational and learning institutes by allowing them to create multiple-choice questions on their channels. Now, one will get a provision to add an answer to the question they think was correct.

Additionally, the company is also said to bring a new 'secure video calls' feature to its platform. As per the company, it is a move to give its offers a safer platform to stay connected during and post the coronavirus epidemic situation. Not much detail has been revealed by the company about the upcoming feature.

So, it would be hard to guess when it will be released and if it will be available first for the Android, iOS, or the desktop version. Also, if this feature comes with the ability to support more than 10 users at a time, it will give a hard time to Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and also WhatsApp which recently extended the number of users in a group video call to eight.

