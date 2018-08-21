Third Party Launchers might receive Android Pie ‘Recent apps’ support

Google has officially introduced the Android 9 Pie recently. The first devices to receive the Android 9 Pie update are the Google Pixel devices and the Essential 1. The other smartphone manufacturers are also not left behind and have lined up their devices for the update. The latest Android version brings some set of interesting new features for the users. Along with introducing some new features, Google has also removed the support for some features such as the support for third-party calling apps. Another feature called 'Overview' was also introduced which brings changes in the way 'recent apps' screen worked in Android Oreo.

Now, with the Android 9 Pie, the carousel scrolls horizontally rather than scrolling in a vertical position. This indicates that now the users will need to scroll right/left instead of up/down in order to see their recent apps.

According to a report from the XDA, the code for 'Recent Apps' is now integrated with the stock launcher in the Android devices. This implies that in order to work in the way it is intended to, the Overview system will require permissions from the user. This feature is said to be majorly restricted to OEM launchers, with third-party software including Apex, Nova and others will be unable to integrate it with their own software specifically without any root access. However, in the devices that are rooted, the Overview feature is said to be available for all third-party launcher developers to integrate with their software.

The report further suggests that Lawnchair Launcher is among the first third-party launchers which have integrated the Overview features into its software. The developers of the launcher are currently looking out for a way to get their launcher recognized as the default handler for the recent apps overview. This will help the launcher to replace the Pixel Launcher on a Pixel 2XL device which is running on stock and rooted version of Android Pie. The company is still working towards implementing this feature and it is not going to be available for the general masses anytime soon.

Thus a user will now not need a custom ROM in order to utilize the feature. Also, the users who have a root access can use the third-party launchers without missing the horizontal app switcher or swipe-up the app drawer until the launcher supports the new feature.

With these developments, the Lawnchair developers have shown that it is possible to integrate the new recent apps UI in a third party launcher.