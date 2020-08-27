Just In
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Quits Only Days After Suing Trump Administration
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has quit the company in the latest turn of events. General Manager Vanessa Pappas will take over on an interim basis, an internal memo reads. TikTok has been under the radar both in India and in the US, facing a ban and an executive order from both countries.
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Quits
Reuters got hold of the internal memo and points that Kevin Mayer's resignation comes only days after TikTok sued the Trump administration over the executive order. The letter addresses the sharp change of the political environment in recent weeks.
Kevin Mayer wrote in the latter: "Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company." In an emailed statement, TikTok further confirmed the resignation of Kevin Mayer as CEO and added that the political dynamics of the last few months had "significantly changed" the scope of Mayer's role.
In a separate letter, parent company ByteDance's founder and CEO Yiming Zhang said that the company was moving quickly to find resolutions to the issues that we face globally, particularly in the US and India.
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Quit: What Happened?
TikTok is one of the companies that has come under the wrath of various governments for security and privacy concerns. Looking back, the Trump administration banned all tractions in the US with TikTok and parent company ByteDance. Following the order, TikTok sued the administration on grounds of protecting its rights. TikTok claimed that the US administration ignored all its efforts to address the concerns.
Moreover, the US administration is urging ByteDance to separate TikTok from its Chinese origins and allow an American company to takeover TikTok. Microsoft is one of the possible bidders aiming to win TikTok. In India, numerous companies, including Reliance Jio is in talks to takeover TikTok India operations.
To note, Mayer joined TikTok following his successful career at Disney, most recently as chairman of its direct-to-consumer and international businesses. He was previously the Chief Operating Officer at ByteDance before he began heading TikTok.
