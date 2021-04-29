Truecaller Introduces COVID-19 Healthcare Directory To Find Covid-19 Hospitals Near You News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As the second wave of COVID-19 is gripping our country, Government, social media platforms continue to help us in various ways. Now, Truecaller, the accurate caller identification app, has launched a Covid Hospital directory for users in India which will help you to find nearby COVID hospitals.

The Truecaller app is available on both Android and iOS devices; however, the new feature is only available for Android users at this moment. Now users can access all the queries by collecting the phone number of Covid Hospital from within the app. However, you need to visit directly to the hospital to know whether the bed is available or not.

The company further said that they have listed numbers from the official government database and also working to add more verified sources soon. In the current situation, it is often difficult to find the right number quickly. Truecaller's new move to make that task easier and if you are wondering how to get the hospital numbers within the Truecaller app then follow the steps below:

How To Find Covid-19 Hospitals Near You On Truecaller App

Firstly, you need to update your Truecaller app by going to Play Store. If you are not a user of this app download the app and create a new account by your contact number. The numbers can be searched via the menu tab or dialer option on the app.

In addition, Twitter has also introduced a Covid-19 vaccine fact box which will help citizens to get to know more about COVID-19 vaccination, how the vaccine works, and much more. Now, COVID-19 vaccine registrations for everyone above 18 years are already started and you can register easily via AarogyaSetu app, Umang app, and even the CoWIN platform.

However, due to the rush, many users yesterday facing an error issue. There is no reason to worry, you will need to re-register in the same manner via apps. To check how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine head over to our previous article. Even, users did not receive OTP after entering the contact number as well. In that case, you need to refresh the page and keep trying.

