Tweets can be edited now using a new Chrome extension

We all must have experienced ending up with typos on the Twitter's platform which were impossible to edit on the platform. Users have been asking for the editing feature from the Twitter developers for quite long, however, all seem to go in vain.

Now, it appears that users might get a solution for this. It is being reported that a developer has acknowledged to the issue and have built a Chrome extension as a fix for this issue. The new Chrome extension is said to allow the users to edit the Tweets saving them from the embarrassment of typos and deleted tweets. The new extension is being dubbed as Covfefe which seems to be a perfect name for the extension.

The new Chrome extension is developed by a software coder from California and the new extension allows a user to edit the tweets similar to the way users might have seen on the Gmail. The new extension delays the publishing of tweets by 10 seconds, allowing a user to crosscheck the tweet and select the 'Undo' button if they find any typos n their tweets. If the users' misses on editing the tweet it will go live and will be shared with the followers.

This Chrome extension not only allows a user to edit their recently tweeted posts but also give the users the ability to edit a Tweet made in the past. All a user will need to do is to simply hit the 'edit' tab button next to the date on a tweet along with a new window with the text editor would open which will allow the user to post the edited Tweet.

