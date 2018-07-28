Twitter has lost 1 million users with its crackdown on fake accounts: Report

Twitter has been working hard to remove the fake accounts from its platform which eventually has led the company to lose a huge number of followers on its platform. As a part of the company's crackdown on the fake and spammy accounts, Twitter has reportedly noticed a drop of 1 million users in its second quarter of 2018. The current reports suggest that the Twitter's monthly active users count is going down steeply. The company's estimated user count is going down from 336 million in the last quarter to 335 million. This has led to the company's share to purge by at least 12 percent when the US market opened.

While releasing the company's second-quarter earnings, it was reported that the company has generated a total revenue of $711 million, which is an increase of 24 percent year-over-year. The company's advertising revenue totaled $601 million which is an increase of 23 percent on yearly basis. The company's revenue had hit $367 million while its global revenue was $344 million.

As per some reports from the Beebom, Twitter had mentioned it in a statement that the DAU (daily active users have increased 11 percent (over yearly basis), this is compared to the 10 percent year-over-year growth in the Q1. Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey said, "Our second quarter results reflect the work we're doing to ensure more people get value from Twitter every day."

Dorsey further added that "We want people to feel safe freely expressing themselves and have launched new tools to address problem behaviors that distort and distract from the public conversation". Twitter further said that it will continue to invest in improving the quality of Twitter conversation on the platform. This will make the service better by integrating new behavioral patterns which will further remove the suspicious and spammy accounts.

The micro-blogging firm recently acquired Smyte, a company that specializes in spam prevention, safety as well as security. Dorsey further said that "We're also continuing to make it easier for people to find and follow breaking news and events, and have introduced machine learning algorithms that organize the conversation around events."